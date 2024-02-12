Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Traders React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 179.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was 179.55 for the open price and 189 for the close price. The highest price for the day was 179.55, while the lowest price was also 179.55. The market capitalization of IREDA is 48,258.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 643,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹170.6, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹179.55

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 170.6. There has been a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.95.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.92%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD74.71%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹179.55, down -5% from yesterday's ₹189

Based on the current data, the stock price of IREDA is 179.55. There has been a percent change of -5%, resulting in a net change of -9.45.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹189 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 643,212. The closing price for the stock was 189.

