IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Traders React Negatively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was ₹179.55 for the open price and ₹189 for the close price. The highest price for the day was ₹179.55, while the lowest price was also ₹179.55. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹48,258.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 643,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.