IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Traders React Negatively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was ₹179.55 for the open price and ₹189 for the close price. The highest price for the day was ₹179.55, while the lowest price was also ₹179.55. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹48,258.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 643,212 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹170.6. There has been a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.92%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|74.71%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of IREDA is ₹179.55. There has been a percent change of -5%, resulting in a net change of -9.45.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 643,212. The closing price for the stock was ₹189.
