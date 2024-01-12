Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 103.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA opened at 103.5 and closed at 102.8 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was 106.2 and the lowest was 103. The market capitalization of IREDA is 27,791.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 4,363,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 103.8 and a high of 104.75 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.58%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹104.4, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹103.4

Based on the given data, the current stock price of IREDA is 104.4. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight upward movement.

12 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹104.35, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹103.4

The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is 104.35. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.95, which suggests that the stock has increased by that amount. Overall, based on this data, it can be concluded that the IREDA stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹102.8 on last trading day

IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had a total trading volume of 4,363,557 shares on the last day on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 102.8.

