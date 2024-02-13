Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Plunge as Market Bears Take Control

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 170.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA had an open price of 170.6 and a close price of 179.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high and low of 170.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is 45,853.27 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 516,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for IREDA stock shows that its price is 162.1. There has been a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decline of 8.5 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative trend for IREDA stock.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.67%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD66.0%
1 Year-99999.99%
The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is 162.1 with a percent change of -4.98. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.98%. The net change is -8.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 8.5 points.Overall, this data suggests that the IREDA stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for growth in the future.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹179.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 516,048. The closing price for the stock was 179.55.

