IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Plunge as Market Bears Take Control

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA had an open price of ₹170.6 and a close price of ₹179.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high and low of ₹170.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹45,853.27 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 516,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.