IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹162.1 and closed at ₹170.6, with a high of ₹162.1 and a low of ₹162.1. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹43,568.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 764,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.