IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as investors react to negative news

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹120 and closed at ₹112.16, with a high of ₹123.37 and a low of ₹113.96. The company has a market capitalization of ₹32,309.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112.16 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The stock saw a high trading volume on the BSE with 35,583,736 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IREDA is ₹113.2. There has been a percent change of -5.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.01, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹7.01.
The stock price of IREDA has increased by 7.18% or ₹8.05, reaching a price of ₹120.21. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,583,736. The closing price for the shares was ₹112.16.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!