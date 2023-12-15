Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -5.83 %. The stock closed at 120.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 120 and closed at 112.16, with a high of 123.37 and a low of 113.96. The company has a market capitalization of 32,309.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112.16 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The stock saw a high trading volume on the BSE with 35,583,736 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹113.2, down -5.83% from yesterday's ₹120.21

Based on the current data, the stock price of IREDA is 113.2. There has been a percent change of -5.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.01, which means the stock price has decreased by 7.01.

15 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹120.21, up 7.18% from yesterday's ₹112.16

The stock price of IREDA has increased by 7.18% or 8.05, reaching a price of 120.21. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

15 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹112.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,583,736. The closing price for the shares was 112.16.

