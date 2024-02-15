Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 168.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at 154 and closed at 162.1. The highest price reached during the day was 170.2, while the lowest price was 154. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at 45,248.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,941 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹176.75, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹168.35

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 176.75. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.4, which further confirms the rise in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹162.1 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 3,717,941 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 162.1.

