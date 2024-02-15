IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹154 and closed at ₹162.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹170.2, while the lowest price was ₹154. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at ₹45,248.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,941 shares on the BSE.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹176.75. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.4, which further confirms the rise in the stock price.
