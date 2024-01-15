Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 7.35 %. The stock closed at 103.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was 103.4, with a high of 112.95 and a low of 103.8. The market capitalization of the company is 29,834.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 123.37, while the 52-week low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,311,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹103.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 14,311,120. The closing price for the stock was 103.4.

