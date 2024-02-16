Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 176.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was 176.75, with a closing price of 168.35. The stock had a high of 176.75 and a low of 176.75. The market capitalization of IREDA is 47,506.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 185,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹176.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹176.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is 176.75. There has been no net change or percent change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹168.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IREDA on the BSE was 185,936 shares. The closing price for the shares was 168.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!