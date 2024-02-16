IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was ₹176.75, with a closing price of ₹168.35. The stock had a high of ₹176.75 and a low of ₹176.75. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹47,506.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 185,936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is ₹176.75. There has been no net change or percent change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IREDA on the BSE was 185,936 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹168.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!