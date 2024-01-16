IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Financial Crisis

Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 122.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, or the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had a strong performance on the last day of trading. The stock opened at 111.85 and closed at 111, with a high of 122.1 and a low of 111.65. The company's market capitalization is currently valued at 32,817.61 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is 123.37, while the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 34,403,989 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹121.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹122.1

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 121.9. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹122.1, up 10% from yesterday's ₹111

As per the current data, the stock price of IREDA is 122.1. There has been a 10% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.1.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹111 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,403,989. The closing price for the stock was 111.

