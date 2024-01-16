IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Financial Crisis

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, or the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had a strong performance on the last day of trading. The stock opened at ₹111.85 and closed at ₹111, with a high of ₹122.1 and a low of ₹111.65. The company's market capitalization is currently valued at ₹32,817.61 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is ₹123.37, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 34,403,989 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.