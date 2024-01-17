Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 122.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 125.75 and closed at 122.10, with a high of 127.50 and a low of 116.75. The company's market capitalization is 32,118.79 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is 123.37, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,632,527 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹122.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 16,632,527. The closing price of the shares was 122.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.