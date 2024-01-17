IREDA Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹125.75 and closed at ₹122.10, with a high of ₹127.50 and a low of ₹116.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹32,118.79 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is ₹123.37, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,632,527 shares on the BSE.
17 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
