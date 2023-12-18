Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 108.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 120.85 and closed at 120.21, with a high of 121.16 and a low of 108.19. The market capitalization of IREDA is 29,078.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 9,263,826 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹110.45, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹108.19

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 110.45 with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 2.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹99.34, down -8.18% from yesterday's ₹108.19

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 99.34, which is a decrease of 8.18% in percentage change. The net change is -8.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹120.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA had a high trading volume of 9,263,826 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 120.21.

