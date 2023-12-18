IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹120.85 and closed at ₹120.21, with a high of ₹121.16 and a low of ₹108.19. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹29,078.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹123.37 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. On the BSE, a total of 9,263,826 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹110.45 with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 2.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹99.34, which is a decrease of 8.18% in percentage change. The net change is -8.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.
On the last day of trading, IREDA had a high trading volume of 9,263,826 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹120.21.
