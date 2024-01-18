IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Surges in Trading Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹118.25 and closed at ₹119.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹125.55 and a low of ₹113.95. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹33,382.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹127.5 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,413,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
