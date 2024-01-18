Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 124.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 118.25 and closed at 119.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 125.55 and a low of 113.95. The market capitalization of IREDA is 33,382.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 127.5 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,413,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹125.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹124.2

Based on the current data of IREDA stock, the price is 125.2 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% and the price has increased by 1 point.

18 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹119.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,413,451. The closing price for the stock was 119.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.