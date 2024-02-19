IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened and closed at ₹176.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹185.5 and the low was ₹172.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,842.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,154,852 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹176.75 on last trading day
On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 6154852 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹176.75.