IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 176.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened and closed at 176.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 185.5 and the low was 172.3. The market capitalization stood at 47,842.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,154,852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

