IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
IREDA stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 124.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 125.2 and closed at 124.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 126.45 and a low of 115.85. The market capitalization of IREDA is 32,763.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 127.5, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122,611 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹124.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,122,611. The closing price of the stock was 124.2.

