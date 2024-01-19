IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹125.2 and closed at ₹124.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹126.45 and a low of ₹115.85. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹32,763.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹127.5, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122,611 shares on the BSE.

