IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹112.98 and closed at ₹110.77 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹116.05, while the lowest price was ₹111.33. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹30,218.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹123.37 and ₹49.99, respectively. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IREDA shares was 7,757,364.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
