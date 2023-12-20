Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 110.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.43 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 112.98 and closed at 110.77 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 116.05, while the lowest price was 111.33. The market capitalization of IREDA is 30,218.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 123.37 and 49.99, respectively. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IREDA shares was 7,757,364.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹110.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,757,364. The closing price for the shares was 110.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.