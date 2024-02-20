IREDA Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹179.9, reached a high of ₹182.3, and a low of ₹173.7 before closing at ₹178 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,922.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 4,742,165 shares.

