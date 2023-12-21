Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Show Strong Performance, Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 105.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.32 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at 114.42 and closed at 112.43. The stock had a high of 114.79 and a low of 103.37. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently 28,256.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 123.37 and its 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, there were 4,289,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹107.32, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹105.13

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the stock price is 107.32. There has been a 2.08% percent change, with a net change of 2.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.29%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹105.13, down -6.49% from yesterday's ₹112.43

The current data shows that the stock price of IREDA is 105.13. There has been a decrease of 6.49% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.3.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹112.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 4,289,767 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 112.43.

