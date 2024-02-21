IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at ₹180, reached a high of ₹180, a low of ₹174.3, and closed at ₹178.3. The market capitalization was ₹47,062.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹215, the 52-week low was ₹49.99, and the BSE volume was 1,005,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.