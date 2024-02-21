Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 178.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at 180, reached a high of 180, a low of 174.3, and closed at 178.3. The market capitalization was 47,062.76 crore. The 52-week high was 215, the 52-week low was 49.99, and the BSE volume was 1,005,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹178.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a volume of 1005206 shares and closed at a price of 178.3.

