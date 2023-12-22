IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Surge as Company Reports Strong Financial Results

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹102.27 and closed at ₹105.13. The stock reached a high of ₹111.2 and a low of ₹99.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹29,522.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹123.37, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. On the BSE, a total of 8,661,084 shares were traded.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the stock price is ₹109.84, with a percent change of 4.48 and a net change of 4.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net change. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, and it may be a good time to consider investing in IREDA stock. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, the volume of IREDA shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,661,084 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹105.13.
