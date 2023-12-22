Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Surge as Company Reports Strong Financial Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.48 %. The stock closed at 105.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.84 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at 102.27 and closed at 105.13. The stock reached a high of 111.2 and a low of 99.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is 29,522.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37, while the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 8,661,084 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹109.84, up 4.48% from yesterday's ₹105.13

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the stock price is 109.84, with a percent change of 4.48 and a net change of 4.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net change. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, and it may be a good time to consider investing in IREDA stock. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹105.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IREDA shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,661,084 shares. The closing price of the shares was 105.13.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.