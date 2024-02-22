Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 175.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at 173.95, reaching a high of 176.15 and a low of 166.35 before closing at 175.10. The market capitalization stood at 44,710.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA was 5,718,514 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹166.35, down -5% from yesterday's ₹175.1

IREDA stock is currently priced at 166.35, with a net change of -8.75 and a percent change of -5%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹175.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 5,718,514 shares with a closing price of 175.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!