IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Price Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹141.4 and closed at ₹135.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹148.9, while the lowest price was ₹141.25. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at ₹40,020.82 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at ₹135.4 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on the last day was 12,601,227 shares.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of ₹141.25 and a high price of ₹148.90 for the current day.
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹148.9, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹135.4
The stock price of IREDA has increased by 9.97% or ₹13.5. The current price of the stock is ₹148.9.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Technologies
|1154.15
|12.95
|1.13
|1400.0
|1130.0
|46820.23
|JSW Infrastructure
|214.0
|2.05
|0.97
|247.4
|141.75
|44940.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|148.9
|13.5
|9.97
|135.4
|49.99
|34017.69
|Cello World Limited
|872.5
|5.15
|0.59
|920.45
|748.6
|18517.16
|R R Kabel
|1454.95
|1.2
|0.08
|1822.2
|1137.6
|16414.59
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.21%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|31.66%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹135.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,601,227. The closing price for the shares was ₹135.4.
