Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Price Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 9.97 %. The stock closed at 135.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 141.4 and closed at 135.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 148.9, while the lowest price was 141.25. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at 40,020.82 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at 135.4 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on the last day was 12,601,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of 141.25 and a high price of 148.90 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹148.9, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The stock price of IREDA has increased by 9.97% or 13.5. The current price of the stock is 148.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Technologies1154.1512.951.131400.01130.046820.23
JSW Infrastructure214.02.050.97247.4141.7544940.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency148.913.59.97135.449.9934017.69
Cello World Limited872.55.150.59920.45748.618517.16
R R Kabel1454.951.20.081822.21137.616414.59
22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹148.9, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The stock price of IREDA has increased by 9.97%, resulting in a net change of 13.5.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 141.25 and a high of 148.90 today.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹148.9, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 148.9 and there has been a 9.97% percent change, with a net change of 13.5.

22 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.21%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD31.66%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹148.9, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the stock price is 148.9, with a percent change of 9.97%. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. The net change in price is 13.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.5 points compared to its previous value. Overall, the data indicates that IREDA stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹135.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,601,227. The closing price for the shares was 135.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.