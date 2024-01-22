IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Price Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹141.4 and closed at ₹135.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹148.9, while the lowest price was ₹141.25. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at ₹40,020.82 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at ₹135.4 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on the last day was 12,601,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.