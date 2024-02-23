IREDA Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹167.55 and closed at ₹166.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.45, while the low was ₹160. The market capitalization stood at ₹45,087.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,216,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.