IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 148.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 156.3 and closed at 148.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 156.3 and a low of 156.3. The company's market capitalization is 42,009.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 135.4 and 49.99 respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 68,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹153.65, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹148.9

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 153.65, which indicates an increase of 3.19% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is 4.75, suggesting a significant upward movement in the stock. This data indicates that IREDA stock is performing well in the market and investors may consider it as a potential investment option.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price for the day was 144, while the high price reached 156.3.

23 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹150.35, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹148.9

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 150.35, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with the price rising by 0.97% and the net change being 1.45. This suggests that investors are currently showing some interest in IREDA stock, potentially due to positive news or market conditions. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the exact reason for the increase in value.

Click here for IREDA Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 144 and a high of 156.3.

23 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹156.3, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹148.9

The current data shows that the stock price of IREDA is 156.3, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 7.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.97% and a net gain of 7.4.

23 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.21%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD44.8%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹148.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 68,366. The closing price of the shares was 148.9.

