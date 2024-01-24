Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 148.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, on its last trading day, opened at 156.3 and closed at 148.9. The stock's high for the day was 156.3 and the low was 144. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at 41,405.02 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 135.4 and a low of 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 20,339,030 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹148.9 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA's BSE volume was 20,339,030 shares with a closing price of 148.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.