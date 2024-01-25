Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was 158 at the open and 154.05 at the close. The stock reached a high of 161.75 and a low of 148.5. The market capitalization of IREDA is 43,474.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 135.4 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,73,3104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹169.8, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹161.75

The stock price of IREDA has increased by 4.98% or 8.05. The current stock price is 169.8.

25 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹154.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for IREDA on the BSE was 11,733,104 shares. The closing price for the stock was 154.05.

