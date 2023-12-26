Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -5.3 %. The stock closed at 109.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.03 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 111.49 and closed at 109.84 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 111.74 and the low was 108.23. The company's market capitalization is 29,525.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,858 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹104.03, down -5.3% from yesterday's ₹109.85

The current data for IREDA stock shows that its price is 104.03. It has experienced a percent change of -5.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -5.82, suggesting a decline in its price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹107.64, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹109.85

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 107.64. There has been a percent change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.21, which means the stock has decreased by 2.21. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹109.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA had a total volume of 1,861,858 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 109.84.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.