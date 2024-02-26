IREDA Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at ₹160.65 and closed at ₹167.75. The high for the day was ₹161.95 and the low was ₹159.40. The market capitalization stands at ₹42,842.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,165 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.