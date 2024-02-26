Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 167.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at 160.65 and closed at 167.75. The high for the day was 161.95 and the low was 159.40. The market capitalization stands at 42,842.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,165 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹167.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 1,277,165 shares with a closing price of 167.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!