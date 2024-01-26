Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
IREDA stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, saw its stock price open at 167.9 and close at 161.75 on the last trading day. The day's high was 169.8, while the low was 166.05. The company has a market capitalization of 45,638.24 crore. Its 52-week high was 135.4 and the 52-week low was 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 1,883,346 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹169.8, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹161.75

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the stock price is 169.8. There has been a 4.98% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.05.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹161.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA had a BSE volume of 1,883,346 shares with a closing price of 161.75.

