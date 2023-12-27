Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 101.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.98 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was 107.64 at the open and 109.85 at the close. The highest price during the day was 107.64 and the lowest was 100.3. The market capitalization is 27,399.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 9,284,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹103.98, up 2% from yesterday's ₹101.94

The current price of IREDA stock is 103.98, which represents a 2% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.04.

27 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹109.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9,284,663 shares. The closing price of the shares was 109.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.