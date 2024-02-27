Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 151.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 151.45 and closed at 159.4 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both recorded at 151.45. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at 40,706.2 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 1,110,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹143.9, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹151.45

IREDA stock is currently priced at 143.9, representing a decrease of 4.99% in percentage change and a net decrease of 7.55. The stock has experienced a decline in value based on this data.

27 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹159.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,110,292 shares with a closing price of 159.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!