IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 99.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.7 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 103.98 and a closing price of 101.94. The stock reached a high of 104.45 and a low of 97.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 26,826.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,761,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of 96.1 and a high price of 100.78 for the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹97.7, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹99.81

IREDA stock has experienced a 2.11% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -2.11. The current price stands at 97.7.

28 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.25%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹99.81, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹101.94

The current data shows that the stock price of IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) is 99.81. There has been a 2.09% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.13. This indicates a decline in the value of IREDA stock.

28 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹101.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IREDA on the BSE was 3,761,626. The closing price for the shares was 101.94.

