IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹103.98 and a closing price of ₹101.94. The stock reached a high of ₹104.45 and a low of ₹97.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹26,826.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹123.37 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,761,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.