IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 99.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.24 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) had a last day open price of 99.99 and closed at 99.81. The stock reached a high of 100.78 and a low of 95.57. The market capitalization of IREDA is 26,135.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 11,876,996 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹99.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 11,876,996. The closing price for the stock was 99.81.

