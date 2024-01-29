Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA opened at 167.9 and closed at 161.75, with a high of 169.8 and a low of 166.05. The market capitalization of IREDA is 45,638.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.8 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for IREDA shares was 1,883,346.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA closed at ₹161.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares of IREDA on the BSE was 1,883,346, with a closing price of 161.75.

