IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, IREDA opened at ₹167.9 and closed at ₹161.75, with a high of ₹169.8 and a low of ₹166.05. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹45,638.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.8 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for IREDA shares was 1,883,346.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.