IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
IREDA stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 80.13 %. The stock closed at 32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.64 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA's stock price on the last trading day was 32, with an open price of 50. The stock reached a high of 57.62 and a low of 49.99 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for IREDA shares was 28,054,447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,081,146. The closing price of the shares was 32.

