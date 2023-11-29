IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

IREDA's stock price on the last trading day was ₹32, with an open price of ₹50. The stock reached a high of ₹57.62 and a low of ₹49.99 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for IREDA shares was 28,054,447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.