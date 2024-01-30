IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) opened at ₹178 and closed at ₹169.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹178.25 and a low of ₹176.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹47,909.41 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is ₹169.8, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,352,806 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock currently has a price of ₹179.35. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|31.7%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|73.39%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock has seen a 4.98% increase in price, with a net change of 8.45. The current stock price stands at ₹178.25.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,352,806. The closing price for the shares was ₹169.8.
