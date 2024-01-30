Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 178.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) opened at 178 and closed at 169.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 178.25 and a low of 176.15. The company has a market capitalization of 47,909.41 crore. The 52-week high for IREDA is 169.8, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,352,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹179.35, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹178.25

IREDA stock currently has a price of 179.35. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week31.7%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD73.39%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹169.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,352,806. The closing price for the shares was 169.8.

