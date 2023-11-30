Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Soars as Investors Show Confidence in Renewable Energy

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 11.94 %. The stock closed at 59.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.15 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA

On the last day of trading, IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) opened at 50 and closed at 32. The stock had a high of 59.99 and a low of 49.99 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on that day was 38,154,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹67.15, up 11.94% from yesterday's ₹59.99

The current data shows that the stock price of IREDA has increased by 11.94%, resulting in a net change of 7.16. The stock is currently priced at 67.15.

30 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹64.55, up 7.6% from yesterday's ₹59.99

The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is 64.55. There has been a 7.6% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.56.

30 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,154,690. The closing price for the day was 32.

