IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Soars as Investors Show Confidence in Renewable Energy

On the last day of trading, IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) opened at ₹50 and closed at ₹32. The stock had a high of ₹59.99 and a low of ₹49.99 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on that day was 38,154,690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of IREDA has increased by 11.94%, resulting in a net change of ₹7.16. The stock is currently priced at ₹67.15.
The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹64.55. There has been a 7.6% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.56.
