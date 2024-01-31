IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had an open price of ₹185 and a close price of ₹178.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹187.15 and a low of ₹169.35. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹46,565.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹178.25, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,135,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹181.9, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹173.25
The stock price of IREDA has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.65. The current price of the stock is ₹181.9.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|247.9
|0.1
|0.04
|278.2
|204.65
|157497.92
|Mankind Pharma
|2050.0
|-7.0
|-0.34
|2260.0
|1240.75
|82120.63
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|181.8
|8.55
|4.94
|187.15
|49.99
|41534.03
|Tata Technologies
|1112.0
|-9.7
|-0.86
|1400.0
|1118.45
|45110.34
|JSW Infrastructure
|213.0
|0.1
|0.05
|247.4
|141.75
|44730.03
IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹180.6, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹173.25
The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹180.6, with a percent change of 4.24 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, as both the percent change and net change are positive. The stock price has increased by 4.24% and has gained 7.35 points. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in IREDA and are willing to pay a higher price for the stock.
Click here for IREDA Profit Loss
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹169.5 and a high of ₹181.9 on the current day.
IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹181.9, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹173.25
The stock price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has increased by 4.99% or ₹8.65. The current price of the stock is ₹181.9. This indicates positive market sentiment towards the company, potentially due to increased demand for renewable energy projects and government support for the sector in India. Investors may view IREDA as a promising investment opportunity in the renewable energy industry.
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.33%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|68.43%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA had a high trading volume of 16,135,155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹178.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!