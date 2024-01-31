IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had an open price of ₹185 and a close price of ₹178.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹187.15 and a low of ₹169.35. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹46,565.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹178.25, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,135,155 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IREDA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jio Financial Services 247.9 0.1 0.04 278.2 204.65 157497.92 Mankind Pharma 2050.0 -7.0 -0.34 2260.0 1240.75 82120.63 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency 181.8 8.55 4.94 187.15 49.99 41534.03 Tata Technologies 1112.0 -9.7 -0.86 1400.0 1118.45 45110.34 JSW Infrastructure 213.0 0.1 0.05 247.4 141.75 44730.03

IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹180.6, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹173.25 The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹180.6, with a percent change of 4.24 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, as both the percent change and net change are positive. The stock price has increased by 4.24% and has gained 7.35 points. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in IREDA and are willing to pay a higher price for the stock. Click here for IREDA Profit Loss

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹169.5 and a high of ₹181.9 on the current day.

IREDA share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 16.33% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD 68.43% 1 Year -99999.99%

IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading, IREDA had a high trading volume of 16,135,155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹178.25.