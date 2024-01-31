Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 173.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had an open price of 185 and a close price of 178.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 187.15 and a low of 169.35. The market capitalization of IREDA is 46,565.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 178.25, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,135,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹181.9, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹173.25

The stock price of IREDA has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of 8.65. The current price of the stock is 181.9.

31 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services247.90.10.04278.2204.65157497.92
Mankind Pharma2050.0-7.0-0.342260.01240.7582120.63
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency181.88.554.94187.1549.9941534.03
Tata Technologies1112.0-9.7-0.861400.01118.4545110.34
JSW Infrastructure213.00.10.05247.4141.7544730.03
31 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹180.6, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹173.25

The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is 180.6, with a percent change of 4.24 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, as both the percent change and net change are positive. The stock price has increased by 4.24% and has gained 7.35 points. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in IREDA and are willing to pay a higher price for the stock.

Click here for IREDA Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 169.5 and a high of 181.9 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹181.9, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹173.25

The stock price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has increased by 4.99% or 8.65. The current price of the stock is 181.9. This indicates positive market sentiment towards the company, potentially due to increased demand for renewable energy projects and government support for the sector in India. Investors may view IREDA as a promising investment opportunity in the renewable energy industry.

31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.33%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD68.43%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA had a high trading volume of 16,135,155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 178.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!