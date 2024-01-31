IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA's Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, had an open price of ₹185 and a close price of ₹178.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹187.15 and a low of ₹169.35. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹46,565.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹178.25, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,135,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.