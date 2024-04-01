IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹138.25 and closed at ₹136.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹139.5, while the low was ₹135.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹36,526.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,736,603 shares traded.
IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA closed today at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9
IREDA stock closed at ₹142.65 today, marking a 4.97% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹135.9. The net change in price was ₹6.75.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.1
|1.6
|0.65
|276.0
|141.75
|51891.04
|Tata Technologies
|1049.95
|29.0
|2.84
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42593.17
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
|Signatureglobal India
|1323.85
|-35.4
|-2.6
|1438.0
|444.1
|18601.51
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|793.0
|-27.75
|-3.38
|838.0
|370.05
|18034.65
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹137.95 and a high of ₹142.65 on the current day.
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 50.00000 and a high price of 214.80000. This shows a significant price fluctuation over the past year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.
IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|136.66
|10 Days
|133.27
|20 Days
|139.08
|50 Days
|156.47
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.03%
|3 Months
|37.32%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|32.2%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
