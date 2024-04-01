Active Stocks
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

13 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 135.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price TodayPremium
IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 138.25 and closed at 136.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 139.5, while the low was 135.5. The market capitalization stood at 36,526.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,736,603 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:33:33 PM IST

IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA closed today at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock closed at 142.65 today, marking a 4.97% increase from yesterday's closing price of 135.9. The net change in price was 6.75.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17:13 PM IST

IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure247.11.60.65276.0141.7551891.04
Tata Technologies1049.9529.02.841400.01020.042593.17
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
Signatureglobal India1323.85-35.4-2.61438.0444.118601.51
Jyoti CNC Automation793.0-27.75-3.38838.0370.0518034.65
01 Apr 2024, 05:33:57 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 137.95 and a high of 142.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:44 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 50.00000 and a high price of 214.80000. This shows a significant price fluctuation over the past year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 03:04:26 PM IST

IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently priced at 142.65, with a 4.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 6.75. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30:35 PM IST

IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure246.51.00.41276.0141.7551765.04
Tata Technologies1047.9527.02.641400.01020.042512.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
Signatureglobal India1321.4-37.85-2.781438.0444.118567.08
Jyoti CNC Automation790.0-30.75-3.75838.0370.0517966.42
01 Apr 2024, 02:22:57 PM IST

IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently trading at 142.65, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Investors may view this as a positive sign and potentially consider investing in IREDA stock.

Click here for IREDA Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 02:12:04 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of 142.65 and a low of 137.95 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43:10 PM IST

IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently priced at 142.65, with a net change of 6.75 and a percent change of 4.97. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:43 PM IST

IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32:26 PM IST

IREDA share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days136.66
10 Days133.27
20 Days139.08
50 Days156.47
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
01 Apr 2024, 01:13:18 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of 142.65 and a low of 137.95 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03:39 PM IST

IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently trading at 142.65 with a net change of 6.75, representing a percent change of 4.97. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potential buying opportunity or a sign of positive market sentiment towards IREDA.

01 Apr 2024, 12:32:14 PM IST

IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure248.152.651.08276.0141.7552111.54
Tata Technologies1050.1529.22.861400.01020.042601.28
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
Signatureglobal India1342.0-17.25-1.271438.0444.118856.53
Jyoti CNC Automation807.55-13.2-1.61838.0370.0518365.55
01 Apr 2024, 12:21:32 PM IST

IREDA share price Live :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock price is currently at 142.65, with a 4.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 6.75.

Click here for IREDA News

01 Apr 2024, 12:12:36 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 137.95 and a high of 142.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:44:22 AM IST

IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently priced at 142.65, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 4.97%. Overall, IREDA stock is showing positive momentum in the market.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST

IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure248.052.551.04276.0141.7552090.54
Tata Technologies1045.024.052.361400.01020.042392.36
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
Signatureglobal India1347.4-11.85-0.871438.0444.118932.41
Jyoti CNC Automation801.0-19.75-2.41838.0370.0518216.59
01 Apr 2024, 11:11:59 AM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's price fluctuated between a low of 137.95 and a high of 142.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:52 AM IST

IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently priced at 142.65, with a 4.97% increase in value. This represents a net change of 6.75. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure245.45-0.05-0.02276.0141.7551544.54
Tata Technologies1041.720.752.031400.01020.042258.49
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency142.656.754.97215.049.9932589.82
Signatureglobal India1347.75-11.5-0.851438.0444.118937.33
Jyoti CNC Automation804.3-16.45-2.0838.0370.0518291.64
01 Apr 2024, 10:22:16 AM IST

IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹140.45, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently priced at 140.45, with a percent change of 3.35 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was 137.95 and the high price was 141.

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST

IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹140.05, up 3.05% from yesterday's ₹135.9

IREDA stock is currently trading at 140.05, with a percent change of 3.05 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.03%
3 Months37.32%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD32.2%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:55 AM IST

IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹135.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹136.1

IREDA stock is currently priced at 135.9, with a percent change of -0.15% and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:00:53 AM IST

IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹136.1 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 2,736,603 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 136.1.

