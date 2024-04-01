IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at 142.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's 135.9

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹138.25 and closed at ₹136.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹139.5, while the low was ₹135.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹36,526.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,736,603 shares traded.
IREDA stock closed at ₹142.65 today, marking a 4.97% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹135.9. The net change in price was ₹6.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.1
|1.6
|0.65
|276.0
|141.75
|51891.04
|Tata Technologies
|1049.95
|29.0
|2.84
|1400.0
|1020.0
|42593.17
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|142.65
|6.75
|4.97
|215.0
|49.99
|32589.82
|Signatureglobal India
|1323.85
|-35.4
|-2.6
|1438.0
|444.1
|18601.51
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|793.0
|-27.75
|-3.38
|838.0
|370.05
|18034.65
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹137.95 and a high of ₹142.65 on the current day.
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 50.00000 and a high price of 214.80000. This shows a significant price fluctuation over the past year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹142.65, with a 4.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹6.75. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹142.65, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Investors may view this as a positive sign and potentially consider investing in IREDA stock.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹142.65 and a low of ₹137.95 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹142.65, with a net change of 6.75 and a percent change of 4.97. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|136.66
|10 Days
|133.27
|20 Days
|139.08
|50 Days
|156.47
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹142.65 and a low of ₹137.95 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹142.65 with a net change of ₹6.75, representing a percent change of 4.97. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potential buying opportunity or a sign of positive market sentiment towards IREDA.
IREDA stock price is currently at ₹142.65, with a 4.97% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹6.75.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹137.95 and a high of ₹142.65 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹142.65, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 6.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 4.97%. Overall, IREDA stock is showing positive momentum in the market.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹137.95 and a high of ₹142.65 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹142.65, with a 4.97% increase in value. This represents a net change of ₹6.75. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹140.45, with a percent change of 3.35 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was ₹137.95 and the high price was ₹141.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹140.05, with a percent change of 3.05 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.03%
|3 Months
|37.32%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|32.2%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹135.9, with a percent change of -0.15% and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 2,736,603 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹136.1.
