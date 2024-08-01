IREDA Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹265.1 and closed at ₹263.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹268.8 and the low was ₹262.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,567.26 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,128,295 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1128 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.8 & ₹262.1 yesterday to end at ₹262.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend