IREDA Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹195.35, reached a high of ₹195.7, and a low of ₹188.8 before closing at ₹193.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹51,188.48 crores. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹49.99 and ₹215. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,953,013 shares for IREDA.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|194.29
|Support 1
|187.35
|Resistance 2
|198.46
|Support 2
|184.58
|Resistance 3
|201.23
|Support 3
|180.41
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 42.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1953 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.7 & ₹188.8 yesterday to end at ₹193.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend