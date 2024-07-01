Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 193.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at 195.35, reached a high of 195.7, and a low of 188.8 before closing at 193.3. The market capitalization stands at 51,188.48 crores. The 52-week range for the stock is between 49.99 and 215. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,953,013 shares for IREDA.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1194.29Support 1187.35
Resistance 2198.46Support 2184.58
Resistance 3201.23Support 3180.41
01 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 42.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35382 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1953 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹193.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 195.7 & 188.8 yesterday to end at 193.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

