IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price on the rise today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹138.15 and closed at ₹135.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹142.65, while the low was ₹137.95. With a market capitalization of ₹38,340.96 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,743,630 shares traded.
IREDA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|252.75
|5.65
|2.29
|276.0
|141.75
|53077.54
|Tata Technologies
|1108.65
|58.7
|5.59
|1400.0
|1020.0
|44974.44
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|149.75
|7.1
|4.98
|215.0
|49.99
|34211.88
|Signatureglobal India
|1347.55
|22.0
|1.66
|1438.0
|444.1
|18934.52
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|788.9
|-5.45
|-0.69
|838.0
|370.05
|17941.41
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹149.75, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹142.65
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹149.75, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading day. The net change for the stock is 7.1 points. This indicates that IREDA stock has shown positive momentum and has gained value in the recent trading session.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was ₹146.05 and the high price was ₹149.75.
IREDA upper Circuit: Share price gains 5% on strong business performance for FY24; Loan book rises 26.71% year-on-year
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ireda-upper-circuit-share-price-gained-5-on-strong-business-performance-for-fy24-loan-book-rises-26-71-yearonyear-11712030796854.html
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.03%
|3 Months
|33.1%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|38.76%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹135.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 2,743,630 shares with a closing price of ₹135.9.
