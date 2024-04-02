IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price on the rise today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹138.15 and closed at ₹135.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹142.65, while the low was ₹137.95. With a market capitalization of ₹38,340.96 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,743,630 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|252.75
|5.65
|2.29
|276.0
|141.75
|53077.54
|Tata Technologies
|1108.65
|58.7
|5.59
|1400.0
|1020.0
|44974.44
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|149.75
|7.1
|4.98
|215.0
|49.99
|34211.88
|Signatureglobal India
|1347.55
|22.0
|1.66
|1438.0
|444.1
|18934.52
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|788.9
|-5.45
|-0.69
|838.0
|370.05
|17941.41
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹149.75, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading day. The net change for the stock is 7.1 points. This indicates that IREDA stock has shown positive momentum and has gained value in the recent trading session.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was ₹146.05 and the high price was ₹149.75.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹149.75, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.7
|4.6
|1.86
|276.0
|141.75
|52857.04
|Tata Technologies
|1111.0
|61.05
|5.81
|1400.0
|1020.0
|45069.77
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|149.75
|7.1
|4.98
|215.0
|49.99
|34211.88
|Signatureglobal India
|1340.1
|14.55
|1.1
|1438.0
|444.1
|18829.84
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|794.2
|-0.15
|-0.02
|838.0
|370.05
|18061.94
Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹149.75 and a low of ₹146.05.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹149.75, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 7.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Click here for IREDA Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|249.45
|2.35
|0.95
|276.0
|141.75
|52384.54
|Tata Technologies
|1119.9
|69.95
|6.66
|1400.0
|1020.0
|45430.82
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|149.75
|7.1
|4.98
|215.0
|49.99
|34211.88
|Signatureglobal India
|1343.95
|18.4
|1.39
|1438.0
|444.1
|18883.93
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|795.0
|0.65
|0.08
|838.0
|370.05
|18080.14
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹149.75, with a 4.98% increase in value. This represents a net change of 7.1 points.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹149.75 and a low of ₹146.05 on the current day.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ireda-upper-circuit-share-price-gained-5-on-strong-business-performance-for-fy24-loan-book-rises-26-71-yearonyear-11712030796854.html
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹149.75, which represents a 4.98% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹7.1. Overall, IREDA stock has shown positive movement in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.03%
|3 Months
|33.1%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|38.76%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹142.65, which reflects a 4.97% increase in value. The net change is ₹6.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential growth and investor interest in IREDA.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 2,743,630 shares with a closing price of ₹135.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!