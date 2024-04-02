Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 12:30 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 142.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 138.15 and closed at 135.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 142.65, while the low was 137.95. With a market capitalization of 38,340.96 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,743,630 shares traded.

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure252.755.652.29276.0141.7553077.54
Tata Technologies1108.6558.75.591400.01020.044974.44
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.757.14.98215.049.9934211.88
Signatureglobal India1347.5522.01.661438.0444.118934.52
Jyoti CNC Automation788.9-5.45-0.69838.0370.0517941.41
02 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was 146.05 and the high price was 149.75.

02 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of 149.75 and a low of 146.05.

Click here for IREDA Dividend

02 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of 149.75 and a low of 146.05 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST IREDA upper Circuit: Share price gains 5% on strong business performance for FY24; Loan book rises 26.71% year-on-year

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ireda-upper-circuit-share-price-gained-5-on-strong-business-performance-for-fy24-loan-book-rises-26-71-yearonyear-11712030796854.html

02 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.03%
3 Months33.1%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD38.76%
1 Year-99999.99%
02 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹135.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 2,743,630 shares with a closing price of 135.9.

