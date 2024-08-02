Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 262.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 264.45 and closed at 262.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 265.55, while the low was 256.15. The market capitalization stood at 69,357.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 310, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,090,918 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.25Support 1253.9
Resistance 2269.0Support 2250.3
Resistance 3272.6Support 3244.55
02 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 30.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82306 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1090 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹262.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 265.55 & 256.15 yesterday to end at 258.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

