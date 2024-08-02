IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 262.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.