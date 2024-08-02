IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹264.45 and closed at ₹262.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹265.55, while the low was ₹256.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,357.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹310, and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,090,918 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.25
|Support 1
|253.9
|Resistance 2
|269.0
|Support 2
|250.3
|Resistance 3
|272.6
|Support 3
|244.55
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 30.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1090 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.55 & ₹256.15 yesterday to end at ₹258.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.