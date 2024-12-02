Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 208.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 210.6 and closed at 208.35, with a high of 210.6 and a low of 201.9. The market capitalization stood at approximately 55,142.18 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 49.99. The trading volume on the BSE was 604,779 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 195.0, 4.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7213 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 604 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹208.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 210.6 & 201.9 yesterday to end at 205.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

