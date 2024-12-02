IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹210.6 and closed at ₹208.35, with a high of ₹210.6 and a low of ₹201.9. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹55,142.18 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The trading volume on the BSE was 604,779 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 4.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 604 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.6 & ₹201.9 yesterday to end at ₹205.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend