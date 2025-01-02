IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹223.95 and closed at ₹221.80, with a high of ₹224.50 and a low of ₹220.20. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹59,603.87 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹100.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 669,544 shares for the day.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at ₹222.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹215.53 and ₹228.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹215.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 228.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the volume of IREDA traded has decreased by 18.30% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹223.2, reflecting a decline of 0.63%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a further drop in prices.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA reached a high of 222.5 and a low of 220.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 222.8, suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.13
|Support 1
|220.83
|Resistance 2
|223.97
|Support 2
|219.37
|Resistance 3
|225.43
|Support 3
|218.53
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.5 & ₹220.2 yesterday to end at ₹220.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend