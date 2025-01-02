Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 221.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 223.95 and closed at 221.80, with a high of 224.50 and a low of 220.20. The market capitalization stood at approximately 59,603.87 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 310 and a low of 100.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 669,544 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 12:14 PM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹222.65, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹221.8

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 222.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 215.53 and 228.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 215.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 228.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.30% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the volume of IREDA traded has decreased by 18.30% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 223.2, reflecting a decline of 0.63%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a further drop in prices.

02 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA reached a high of 222.5 and a low of 220.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 222.8, suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.13Support 1220.83
Resistance 2223.97Support 2219.37
Resistance 3225.43Support 3218.53
02 Jan 2025, 11:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹221.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.5 & 220.2 yesterday to end at 220.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

