IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹200 and closed at ₹190.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high was ₹202 and low was ₹194.65. With a market capitalization of ₹52,666.75 crore, the 52-week high was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,415,636 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The price of IREDA shares has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹196.80 today. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹196.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.41%
|3 Months
|28.03%
|6 Months
|87.4%
|YTD
|90.77%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.94
|Support 1
|192.73
|Resistance 2
|204.48
|Support 2
|190.06
|Resistance 3
|207.15
|Support 3
|185.52
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹202 & ₹194.65 yesterday to end at ₹190.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend