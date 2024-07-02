Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 190.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.95 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 200 and closed at 190.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 202 and low was 194.65. With a market capitalization of 52,666.75 crore, the 52-week high was 215 and the 52-week low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,415,636 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The price of IREDA shares has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 196.80 today. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 196.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.41%
3 Months28.03%
6 Months87.4%
YTD90.77%
1 Year-99999.99%
02 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.94Support 1192.73
Resistance 2204.48Support 2190.06
Resistance 3207.15Support 3185.52
02 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36048 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹190.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 202 & 194.65 yesterday to end at 190.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

