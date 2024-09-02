IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹258.6 and closed at ₹254.75. The stock reached a high of ₹259.5 and a low of ₹238.05, with a market capitalization of ₹65,030.47 crore. The 52-week high stands at ₹310, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume recorded was 4,006,053 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 25.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹259.5 & ₹238.05 yesterday to end at ₹241.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.