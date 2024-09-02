Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -5.02 %. The stock closed at 254.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.95 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 258.6 and closed at 254.75. The stock reached a high of 259.5 and a low of 238.05, with a market capitalization of 65,030.47 crore. The 52-week high stands at 310, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume recorded was 4,006,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 25.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21574 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹254.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 259.5 & 238.05 yesterday to end at 241.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

